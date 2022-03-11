HCSO: Outbound lanes closed on Highway 290 due to serious motorcycle crash

All lanes on the highway near Binford are closed.

WALLER, Texas — Traffic is being diverted in northwest Harris County as deputies investigate a motorcycle crash on Highway 290 Friday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the motorcyclist is in critical condition. They were taken to a hospital via Life Flight.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

All outbound lanes around the area are closed off. Drivers are being diverted to the service road.

This involves a motorcycle crash. The motorcycle operator has been taken by Lifeflight in critical condition. #hounews #houtraffic https://t.co/6tT01CTJ95 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 11, 2022

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

