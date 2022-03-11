HCSO: Outbound lanes closed on Highway 290 due to serious motorcycle crash

WALLER, Texas — Traffic is being diverted in northwest Harris County as deputies investigate a motorcycle crash on Highway 290 Friday morning.
According to the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division, it happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Binford Road.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the motorcyclist is in critical condition. They were taken to a hospital via Life Flight.
It's not clear what led up to the crash.
All outbound lanes around the area are closed off. Drivers are being diverted to the service road.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
