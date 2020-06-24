x
Women trapped in crushed car after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 290

The women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Crash on Highway 290 in NW Houston early June 24, 2020

Houston firefighters and good Samaritans helped free two women who were trapped in a small sedan involved in a violent crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the outbound lanes of Highway 290 near Antoine.

It appeared a Jeep, a box truck and a black sedan collided in the mainlanes. The box truck flipped on its side, and the sedan was crushed in the wreck.

The women rescued from the car were taken to the hospital with major injuries. Another person from one of the other vehicles was also taken to the hospital.

Houston police are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to Houston TranStar, as of 4:20 a.m. all westbound/outbound traffic was still being forced off the freeway at Bingle as the cleanup and investigation continued.

