Fatal crash shuts down Highway 290 heading inbound in Cypress area, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash has Highway 290 closed heading inbound in the Cypress area Friday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales.
The sheriff said two people have been confirmed dead in the two-vehicle crash.
According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m. heading east near Mason Road. Motorists are urged to use the service road or Cypress Wood Drive to go around the scene.
The Grand Parkway exits heading north and south are shut down.
The closure could last between three to five hours as deputies investigate.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.