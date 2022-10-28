Fatal crash shuts down Highway 290 heading inbound in Cypress area, sheriff says

The sheriff has confirmed that two people are dead in the two-vehicle crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A fatal crash has Highway 290 closed heading inbound in the Cypress area Friday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales.

The sheriff said two people have been confirmed dead in the two-vehicle crash.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m. heading east near Mason Road. Motorists are urged to use the service road or Cypress Wood Drive to go around the scene.

The Grand Parkway exits heading north and south are shut down.

The closure could last between three to five hours as deputies investigate.

@HCSO_VCD is responding to a fatal crash at 27399 US-290, btwn Mason & Mueschke. Preliminary info: two-vehicles involved and two persons have been confirmed deceased. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/BNZyI5htRi — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 28, 2022

Please avoid the area of 290 inbound at Mason. Inbound 290 lanes are closed while Vehicular Crimes Investigators work a scene of a fatality crash. Please pray for those involved. Use the service rd or cypress wood dr to go around the scene. @HCSO_PSSB @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/MIOsk9Fyy3 — HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division (@HCSO_VCD) October 28, 2022

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

