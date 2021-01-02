Highway 290 inbound closed after person is ejected from wreck, dies

Cy-Fair Fire responded and had to free a person who was trapped in a vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have closed Highway 290’s inbound lanes after a deadly crash early Monday morning.

Note: the video in this story is raw scene video with no audio

The wreck happened shortly before 3 a.m. east of FM 1960 in northwest Harris County.

Cy-Fair Fire responded and had to free a person who was trapped in a vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another person was ejected during the wreck and was already dead.

The vehicles involved appeared to be an older Chevrolet or GM SUV as well as a Nissan Rogue.

No names were immediately released.