Complete freeway closure on Highway 288 near MacGregor due to dangerous electrical problem, police say

You may want to find an alternate route if your destination takes you this way.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 288 near MacGregor were closed Wednesday night due to a dangerous electric problem, according to Houston police.

Authorities said electricity from two power lines was arcing towards each other.

Police suggested finding an alternate route if you were headed that way.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

