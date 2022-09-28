Complete freeway closure on Highway 288 near MacGregor due to dangerous electrical problem, police say

HOUSTON — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 288 near MacGregor were closed Wednesday night due to a dangerous electric problem, according to Houston police.
Authorities said electricity from two power lines was arcing towards each other.
Police suggested finding an alternate route if you were headed that way.
It's unknown when the highway will reopen.
