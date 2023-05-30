Golf cart falling off truck leads to major crash on Highway 249

As of 5:45 a.m., there is a total closure of the freeway as drivers are forced off and onto the frontage road.

HOUSTON — A major crash involving a golf cart falling off a truck is affecting inbound traffic on Highway 249 near the Grand Parkway Tuesday morning, according to Houston Transtar.

This happened just after 5:30 a.m. near Holderrieth. As of 5:45 a.m., there is a total closure of the freeway as drivers are forced off and onto the frontage road.

Two other vehicles are said to be involved in the crash. Then there was a second crash in the backup caused by the initial collision.

