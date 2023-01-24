List: High-water areas on roads around Houston

HOUSTON — Tuesday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the Houston area. Some could be dangerous.
Storms will begin to push through beginning around 10 or 11 a.m. and will last through the evening commute. High water spots, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible. We could see 1 to 3 inches of rain areawide and 4 to 6 inches in isolated areas.
High water locations
- 17400 Grant Road/Kitzman Road
- Grant Road and Telge Road
- Grant Road Just North of Spring Cypress
- Northbound I-45 service road north of Highway 105
- Wilson Road exit ramp
Houston Transtar is also tracking high water trouble spots on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water. Check back for updates.