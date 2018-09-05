HOUSTON – Houston firefighters worked for over half an hour to free a woman who was trapped inside her Dodge after crashing into a tree overnight.

The crash happened around 12:55 a.m. Wednesday on Mansfield just east of Wheatley, not far from Tidwell and Little York.

Police say the woman, believed to be in her twenties, was driving when she left the road for unknown reasons and hit the tree. The Dodge flipped sideways and wrapped around the tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved in the incident, police say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

