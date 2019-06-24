HOUSTON — Houston firefighters rescued a man who was stuck in high water along Brays Bayou early Monday.

Firefighters responded to the bayou along MacGregor around 7:25 a.m.

Views from Houston TranStar showed a man holding onto a rail along the Brays Bayou hike and bike trail just east of Highway 288. He appeared to have a tent and other belongings with him, tied to the rail.

Firefighters hooked the man to a rescue line before swimming out to put a life vest on him. They then pulled him through the swift-moving water to higher ground.

It is unclear how the man initially ended up in the water.

The Houston Fire Department says the rescue was delayed because the man didn't want to leave his belongings behind.

The rescue was completed in about 30 minutes.

RELATED: Weather update: Heavy rain pushing through south Houston now

RELATED: List: Current high water locations on major roads across Houston

RELATED: Lighting strikes spark house fires in north Harris County, official say