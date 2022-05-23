One person injured after crash involving HFD fire truck

Officials said a vehicle crashed into an HFD engine that was blocking the roadway from another crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — One person was taken to the hospital Monday after crashing into a fire truck that was blocking the roadway from another crash, officials said.

It happened on the Gulf Freeway feeder near Conklin Lane in southeast Houston.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw a gray car that crashed into the back of a Houston Fire Department engine. The vehicle appeared to be severely damaged.

It's unknown how many people were inside the gray car, but officials said at least one person was hospitalized for their injuries.

There were no reports of any firefighters being injured.

We are working to gather more information on this story. Check back for any updates.