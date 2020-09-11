x
HFD ambulance collides with snack truck while responding to 911 call

After the initial collision, the ambulance also crashed into a vehicle that was stopped at the red light.

HOUSTON — Minor injuries were reported when a Houston Fire Department ambulance collided with a delivery truck and a car in southwest Houston early Monday.

The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. along the S. Beltway 8 at Bissonnet, closing the tollway’s frontage road.

The ambulance was reportedly responding to an emergency call with its lights and siren activated. Police said the ambulance entered the intersection on a red light, colliding with a Frito-Lay truck that had a green light.

The ambulance then went into oncoming traffic and hit a sedan that was stopped at the red light.

The investigation into the crash is on-going.

