HARRIS COUNTY – A driver had to be extricated from her car after deputies say she slammed into an 18-wheeler at a red light in northwest Harris County overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened just before midnight late Monday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial and TC Jester.

The 18-wheeler was heading north on Veterans Memorial and stopped the red light at TC Jester when for some reason the woman’s Toyota Corrolla slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler without braking, deputies said.

The driver was pinned in the car and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The 18-wheeler driver was not hurt.

Deputies said they are checking at the hospital to see if alcohol was a factor.

Photos: Woman cut from car after slamming into 18-wheeler on Veterans Memorial

Photos: Woman cut from car after slamming into 18-wheeler on Veterans Memorial A driver had to be extricated from her car after deputies say she slammed into an 18-wheeler at a red light in northwest Harris County overnight. 01 / 11 A driver had to be extricated from her car after deputies say she slammed into an 18-wheeler at a red light in northwest Harris County overnight. 01 / 11

© 2018 KHOU