HOUSTON – Good news for your Porter, New Caney and Kingwood commute is just around the corner.

The Eastex Freeway bridge over the San Jacinto River will fully reopen soon, The Texas Department of Transportation has announced.

The San Jacinto Bridge’s southbound lanes were damaged during Hurricane Harvey last year, forcing their closure. All traffic over the river has been sharing the northbound bridge since then.

Crews were able to wrap up work on a new southbound bridge ahead of schedule, which means crews now just need to reconfigure the lanes leading up to it to fully reopen the bridge.

There will be lane closures this weekend as a result.

Detailed info from TXDoT:

Crews will need to close multiple mainlanes and ramps to reconfigure the I-69 Eastex southbound mainlanes. Below is a list of upcoming closures:

• I-69 Eastex southbound mainlanes between FM 1314 to FM 1960, multiple mainlanes closed continuously beginning Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m. through Monday, June 25 at 5 a.m. At least one lane will remain open.

• I-69 Eastex southbound exit ramp to Sorters McClellan Rd./ Townsen total closure continuously beginning Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m. Detour southbound on the mainlanes to the exit ramp to Will Clayton, continue on the southbound frontage road, U-turn at FM 1960 to the northbound frontage road, continue on the northbound frontage road to reach Townsen or Sorters McClellan.

• I-69 Eastex southbound entrance ramp from Sorters McClellan Rd. total closure continuously beginning Friday, June 22 at 9 p.m. through Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m. Detour southbound on the frontage road to the entrance ramp from Townsen to reach the mainlanes of I-69 southbound.

“The project was expected to take six months to complete but the contractor, Webber, LLC Construction, worked feverishly to get it done sooner,” TXDoT noted.

