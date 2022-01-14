Harris County deputy crashes during chase on I-45 North near Beltway 8

For the second time this week, an HCSO deputy has crashed while chasing a suspect.

HOUSTON — For the second time this week, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy has crashed during a high-speed chase.

This time it happened Friday night in the southbound lanes of I-45 North near Beltway 8 where the chase ended.

The deputy wasn't seriously injured, according to HCSO. It's not clear if the driver of the other vehicle was hurt.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

The chase started on Ella around 7 p.m. but we don't know why the suspects were being chased.

Late Wednesday night, another HCSO deputy lost control of his vehicle during a chase and crashed into a car, killing the driver. Two small children and the deputy were injured.