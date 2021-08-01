Traffic Alert: Major closure on the Gulf Freeway this weekend due to construction

The closure will be between SH 96 and FM 517 in the League City area.

HOUSTON — Heads up! You're likely to run into some major traffic if you're traveling on the Gulf Freeway this weekend.

All of the southbound mainlanes of the Gulf Freeway -- between SH 96 and FM 517 in the League City area -- will be closed due to construction.

The closure will start on Friday at 9 p.m. and last until Monday, Jan. 11 at 5 a.m.

Traffic near the closure will be redirected to the feeder road and then back to the freeway.

The work is part of the I-45 Gulf Freeway reconstruction project from FM 518 to FM 517.

The $122 million project will widen the I-45 mainlanes from six to eight lanes and help relieve congestion and improve safety along the corridor, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

To see a list of all the freeway closures in the Houston area, click here.