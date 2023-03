Houston police told drivers to expect delays and find alternate routes if possible.

HOUSTON — A man on a bicycle was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday on the Gulf Freeway near the 610/South Loop, according to Houston police.

This crash shut down all of the inbound lanes of the freeway for more than an hour.

Houston police told drivers to expect delays and find alternate routes.

No other information was given.

All lanes remain closed. Adult male riding a bicycle on the freeway was struck by an automobile. 202 pic.twitter.com/49anStTDkd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 22, 2023