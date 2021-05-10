Gulf Freeway briefly shut down when driver realizes boat won't fit under overpass

The driver noticed his boat wouldn't fit under the overpass and called Houston police to help him get off the freeway.

HOUSTON — Nothing screams "A Day in Houston" like traffic being stopped on a freeway due to a boat.

The northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway at the South Loop were shut down briefly Tuesday afternoon after a driver alerted police that he wouldn't be able to clear an overpass due to the height of his boat.

Police helped the driver reverse off the Gulf Freeway so he could proceed to his destination — without overpasses in the way.

Air 11 flew over the scene and caught a glimpse of the traffic, which was backed up for miles.