FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Part of SH-99/Grand Parkway was temporarily shut down Thursday due to the road buckling, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The shutdown was in the 6400 block of the highway northbound, just before the Bellaire exit.

It's believed intense heat caused the road to buckle. A similar incident occurred in North Texas in late May.

TRAFFIC ALERT: 99 NB is a mess in Fort Bend County, this giant crack is the cause. Contractors call it a blowout and it is blamed on the heat. The repair could take until 5AM. This is just south of the Bellaire Blvd exit. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ucViVzsTaU — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 8, 2018

© 2018 KHOU