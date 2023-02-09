Westbound traffic on Grand Parkway shut down due to crash, TxDOT says

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads

HOUSTON — Traffic heading west on the Grand Parkway is blocked following a crash near Cypresswood, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. TxDOT said it has crews heading to the scene to assess the guardrail damage.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram