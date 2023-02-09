x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Westbound traffic on Grand Parkway shut down due to crash, TxDOT says

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads
Credit: Houston Transtar
Traffic heading west on the Grand Parkway is blocked following a crash near Cypresswood, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

HOUSTON — Traffic heading west on the Grand Parkway is blocked following a crash near Cypresswood, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 9:17 a.m. TxDOT said it has crews heading to the scene to assess the guardrail damage.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.

More Videos

In Other News

1 person killed in fiery 4-vehicle crash in north Harris County, sheriff says

Before You Leave, Check This Out