Grand Parkway at Westpark Tollway closed due to weekend construction

Construction in the area is expected to last until 5 a.m. Monday.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office wants to remind you of a major highway closure this weekend.

All north and southbound main lanes of the Grand Parkway/SH 99 near Westpark Tollway will be closed until Monday at 5 a.m. The closure also includes the northbound frontage road.

FBCSO warns drivers to expect delays and follow the detour signs and respect the barricades. The closure is part of the connector project that is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

