Traffic being diverted on Grand Parkway feeder near Katy Freeway due to ambulance leaking fuel

Houston Transtar said three feeder roads are impacted.
Credit: Houston Transtar

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An ambulance that started leaking fuel diverted traffic on the southbound feeder of the Grand Parkway near I-10/Katy Freeway Tuesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

The leaking fuel possibly affected the nearby drainage system, the sheriff tweeted. 

It's unknown what caused the ambulance to leak fuel, but the sheriff said there were three people onboard, including one patient. Two were taken to the hospital. 

Houston Transtar said three feeder roads were impacted.

