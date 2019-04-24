HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver in west Harris County is lucky to be alive after he was rescued by some fast-acting good Samaritans after a fiery wreck.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday near Katy.

Sheriff’s deputies say the driver was traveling southbound in the 900 block of Westgreen when he lost control of his Scion tC and slammed into a tree in the median. The car then caught fire with the driver trapped inside.

About half a dozen bystanders jumped in to help rescue the man after they heard the crash. They managed to pull the driver out and even tried to put out the flames before firefighters arrived.

The driver, who was described as an older male, was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM