A couple of giant wooden crates will create a huge headache for drivers this weekend as they’re moved from northwest Houston to Seabrook.

The 108-mile route includes Katy, Sugar Land, Rosharon, Pearland, Alvin and Seabrook.

The four-night move is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday and continue through early Tuesday, according to a spokesman for Smith Specialized Logistics.

On Monday night, I-45 will be completely shut down in both directions between Bay Area Boulevard and NASA Parkway. Part of NASA Parkway will also be closed.

Two enormous wooden crates will be moved from Houston to Seabrook via Fort Bend and Brazoria counties.

Smith Specialized Logistics

Service roads and back roads will also be used along the way.

Dozens of state troopers will block traffic as trucks carrying the crates pass through.

Twenty cherry-pickers will temporarily remove power lines and traffic signs where necessary. Some neighborhoods may experience power outages when the lines are moved.

The final stop is the Bayport Cruise Terminal in Seabrook, where the crates will be loaded onto a ship bound for Korea.

The crates contain parts of a drilling platform for Samsung Heavy Industries.

Smith Specialized Logistics

