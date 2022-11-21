Police looking for driver who took off on foot after crash that killed young passenger

A 17-year-old was ejected from the red Nissan Altima when the driver hit a power pole.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to track down the driver of a car involved in a deadly crash in southwest Houston early Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of a red Nissan Altima crashed into a power pole in the southbound lanes of South Gessner Road near Beechnut Street around 4:45 a.m.

HPD investigators said a 17-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver ran.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).