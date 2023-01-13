You may be wasting your money when you pay extra for premium gas

Even though gas prices dropped in recent months, people who fill their tanks with premium are still shelling out big bucks.

HOUSTON — Gas prices are starting to creep up again after dipping in December. Drivers who use premium will pay even more at the pump.

Consumer reporter John Matarese said prices for premium or mid-grade gas have remained stubbornly high, but some people might be wasting their money.

"I have no idea how to predict these gas prices," Kevin Macy said.

Neither does Matt Fluegeman, but he knows one thing: his premium gas will cost a lot more than other blends.

"The price of premium used to be about 20 or 30 cents more than regular was," Fluegeman said.

Not anymore. At the station he went to in Cincinnati, he paid $1 more for the premium.

"It's just getting ridiculous how high prices are going!" Fluegeman said.

You might assume that people who buy premium are driving luxury vehicles like BMW, Mercedes or Porsche.

But Fluegeman drives a Chevy Equinox and it requires the pricier premium. He worries a lower grade could hurt his Chevy's performance.

AAA advises drivers to check their vehicle's handbook or the sticker on the driver's side door. Some cars that are getting premium gas would run fine on regular, just with less get-up-and-go.

AAA also explained that top-tier gases have special additives to reduce carbon buildup and those additives have become more expensive.

Fluegeman said the price spread is costing him hundreds of dollars a year.

"I'm looking at another $6 or $7 a fill-up."