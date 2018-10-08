COPPELL, Texas — The average retail gasoline price in Texas fell by rose 2 cents per gallon this week but remain the most expensive August prices since 2014.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.63 per gallon. The average price drivers across the U.S. are paying remained unchanged this week at $2.87 per gallon.

AAA says Texas drivers are paying the most expensive August gas prices since 2014. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. #khou #HouNews pic.twitter.com/20DpsIU19v — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) August 9, 2018

The association survey found San Antonio and McAllen have the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.53 per gallon. Midland has the most expensive gasoline statewide this week at an average $3.08 per gallon.

AAA experts say near-record demand for gasoline in recent weeks forced prices upward, but that demand seems to crested and has begun to fall.

