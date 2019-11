HOUSTON — Traffic is a nightmare on the feeder road of the Southwest Freeway near Chimney Rock due to a gas leak from an underground tank.

The gas spill is in the 3400 block of Chimney Rock.

Houston police said Chimney Rock is closed in both directions until later this evening.

Hazmat and several emergency crews are on scene.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

