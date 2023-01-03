Galleria-area closure: Westheimer southbound ramp to West Loop closes tonight

Also, the 610 West Loop southbound frontage road will be closed at Hidalgo Street at 9 p.m. on Jan. 10.

TxDOT said they will close the ramp at 9 p.m. as part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project. The closure will last until this fall.

Traffic will need to keep right and take the entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southwest Freeway southbound main lanes. Then take Fountain View Drive, exit, and U-turn at Fountain View Drive.

Then take the next entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southwest Freeway northbound main lanes. Then take the connector to IH 610 West Loop southbound main lanes.

This is not the only closure taking effect this month regarding the interchange project.

According to Houston Transtar, the 610 West Loop southbound frontage road will be closed at Hidalgo Street at 9 p.m. on Jan. 10.

Drivers will have to access Hidalgo Street from the 610 West Loop southbound exit ramp to Hidalgo Street/Richmond Avenue.

NEW. Watch out for roadwork near #Galleria starting today and will continue for months to come. #houtraffic @KHOU pic.twitter.com/vARNdURJlw — Jennifer Reyna (@JenReynaTV) January 3, 2023

We are making great progress on the @HOU610at69 interchange project. To keep this project going at a great pace, we will be closing the I-610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Rd near the @HoustonGalleria tonight at 9pm until Fall 2023. pic.twitter.com/tiuvR1KfpN — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 3, 2023

