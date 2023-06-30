Fourth of July celebrations: What you need to know about Houston street closures

HOUSTON — In preparation for Shell Freedom Over Texas, Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration, there will be numerous street closures to be aware of beginning Friday, June 30.
BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES
Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5
The Hike & Bike Trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners, and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.
EVENT STREET CLOSURES
Sunday, July 2, 7 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5 a.m.
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
- No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge
- Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking southbound traffic to Allen Parkway
- Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)
- Walker and Sabine access is blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street
- I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remain open
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
- Brazos St. at Dallas
Tuesday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Bagby southbound at Rusk
Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks Display)
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street***
