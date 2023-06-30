x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Fourth of July celebrations: What you need to know about Houston street closures

There will be numerous street closures to be aware of from Friday, June 30 to Wednesday, July 5.

More Videos

HOUSTON — In preparation for Shell Freedom Over Texas, Houston’s official Fourth of July celebration, there will be numerous street closures to be aware of beginning Friday, June 30.

BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES

Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5

The Hike & Bike Trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners, and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.

EVENT STREET CLOSURES

Sunday, July 2, 7 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5, 5 a.m.

  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
  • Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
  • No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge
  • Sabine Street at Bridge, blocking southbound traffic to Allen Parkway
  • Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)
  • Walker and Sabine access is blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street
  • I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remain open
  • Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
  • Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

  • Bagby northbound at Dallas
  • Lamar between Smith and Bagby
  • Brazos St. at Dallas

Tuesday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

  • Bagby southbound at Rusk

Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive
  • Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
  • Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
  • Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
  • Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks Display)

  • Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

***The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard / Studemont Street***

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Before You Leave, Check This Out