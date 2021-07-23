Baytown traffic alert: Fred Hartman Bridge closures this weekend; Reduced lanes for 2 months after

After this weekend, the bridge will reopen with reduced lanes in a contraflow format.

BAYTOWN, Texas — KHOU 11's Steph Simmons says major construction closures are expected again in the Baytown area starting the evening of Friday, July 23, 2021.

TxDOT says it is part of a process to make repairs to the Fred Hartman Bridge.

"During a routine inspection last year, crews found some fractures along the joint and immediately repaired the joint with steel plates and later asphalt. The $2.5 million emergency contract was approved to replace the modular joint. It took about six months to design and fabricate."

Closures started a couple weeks ago to prepare for contraflow activity to allow for two southbound and two northbound travel lanes on the northbound bridge.

July 23-25 closure:

Beginning Friday, July 23 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 26 at 5 a.m. crews will close the SH 146 southbound mainlanes at Missouri St.

Motorists traveling southbound will detour to SH 146 south to Spur 330 north to IH 10 west to IH 610 south to SH 225 east.

It is recommended that motorists seek an alternate route during the time of these closures.

Contraflow will last about two months

On July 26 at 5 a.m. traffic will open to a reduced contraflow pattern and remain for the duration of the project, about two months.