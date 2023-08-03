18-wheeler crash shuts down all southbound lanes of Fred Hartman Bridge

The trailer appeared to have come unhooked from the tractor. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler crash blocked all southbound lanes on the Fred Hartman Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Air 11 flew over the scene where it spotted the 18-wheeler in two pieces. The trailer appeared to have come unhooked from the tractor.

Houston Transtar reported that this was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

It's not known how this happened or if anyone was injured.

