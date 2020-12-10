2 men killed when Kia goes under 18-wheeler, shears roof off car

Both the driver and passenger, reported to be men in their 20s, died at the scene.

HOUSTON — Two young men died when their vehicle went under an 18-wheeler trailer late Sunday west of Humble.

Sgt. D. Cheek with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 11 p.m. along FM 1960 E. at Richey.

Witnesses said the Kia sedan was traveling westbound without any lights on when the driver crashed into the 18-wheeler, which was making a u-turn from the eastbound lanes to the westbound lanes.

The Kia went under the trailer, and the roof was ripped from the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger, said to be men in their 20s, died at the scene.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt.