FM 1485 closed near New Caney due to flooding from San Jacinto River

Heavy rain across Southeast Texas over the weekend has caused the East For of the San Jacinto River to continue to rise.

NEW CANEY, Texas — Drivers northeast of Houston will want to avoid FM 1485 where flooding was reported overnight.

Heavy rain across Southeast Texas over the weekend has caused the East For of the San Jacinto River to continue to rise out of its banks.

FM 1485 remained closed early Monday at the river, just east of the Lake Houston Wilderness Park.

The river is not expected to drop back below flood stage until Friday.

Many drivers will need to use FM 2090 up in Splendora as an alternate route.

Monday's forecast is nice and dry but we have more rain on the way for Tuesday.