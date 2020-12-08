Firefighters cut roof off Mustang to free trapped woman after crash near Katy

The woman was airlifted to the hospital but is expected to survive her injuries, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters had to cut the roof off a Ford Mustang to free a woman who was injured in a crash with a pickup truck.

The wreck happened on Mason at Katy Briar, northeast of Katy, on Tuesday evening.

Deputies said a driver ran a red light, causing the Mustang and the pickup to collide.

The woman who was driving the Mustang was freed from the wreckage and taken to the hospital by Life Flight. She is expected to survive her injuries.

It’s not known if the driver in the pickup was hurt.