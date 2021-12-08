Traffic Alert: Fiery wrong-way crash slows traffic on I-10 heading east in the Brookshire area

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A fiery wrong-way crash is slowing traffic on I-10 heading east just west of Brookshire in Waller County early Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This happened around 1:30 a.m. near Peach Ridge Road.
Watch KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the latest.
According Houston Transtar, a pickup truck and a big rig were involved in the crash with at least one of them catching fire. Traffic is getting by on at least one lane as of by 4:30 a.m.
DPS Troopers said the pickup truck was going west in the eastbound lanes when in struck the big rig.
Both drivers survived the crash.
Check back for updates on this developing story.