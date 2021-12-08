Traffic Alert: Fiery wrong-way crash slows traffic on I-10 heading east in the Brookshire area

This happened near Peach Ridge Road just west of Brookshire.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A fiery wrong-way crash is slowing traffic on I-10 heading east just west of Brookshire in Waller County early Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. near Peach Ridge Road.

According Houston Transtar, a pickup truck and a big rig were involved in the crash with at least one of them catching fire. Traffic is getting by on at least one lane as of by 4:30 a.m.

DPS Troopers said the pickup truck was going west in the eastbound lanes when in struck the big rig.

Both drivers survived the crash.