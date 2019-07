HOUSTON — All northbound lanes of the I-45 North frontage road were closed on Monday morning when a pickup flew off the road and caught fire.

At least one person was killed in the wreck near West Road. Views from Air 11 showed the pickup came to a stop in front of a motorcycle dealership.

Mainlanes of I-45 were impacted by rubbernecking.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

I-45 North deadly crash

Air 11