HOUSTON — All eastbound lanes of Beltway 8-North were shut down early Monday after a fiery crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. near TC Jester.

The Houston Fire Department responded and found the motorcyclist laying on the road. His motorcycle was nearby on fire.

Deputy constables with Precinct 4 are investigating the incident. It's believed there were no other vehicles involved.

The roadway reopened just after 6 a.m.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM