HOUSTON — The Katy Freeway is open again after an early-morning crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler, according to Houston police.

Houston TranStar reported the crash shut down the freeway’s westbound lanes at I-45, near downtown, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. At least two vehicles, including the big rig, were involved in the crash.

At this time there’s no word on injuries.

The crash and fire destroyed parts of the freeway’s barrier, shutting down the road for about three hours.

A ramp from I-45 to the Katy Freeway, I-10, was also closed during the cleanup.

