Fatal crash shuts down Southwest Freeway feeder near Crabb River Road in Sugar Land

Sugar Land police said this crash is impacting the northbound feeder lanes and the closure could last up to four hours.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A fatal crash has shut down the northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway feeder at Crabb River Road in Sugar Land.

Details are limited at this time, but the Sugar Land Police Department said the crash, that happened shortly after 7 a.m., involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

Video sent into our newsroom showed this crash resulted in a fire.

A passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced dead on scene. It's unclear if there were other people inside the vehicle.

The 18-wheeler flipped over during the crash and lost its load.

Sugar Land police said the area will be shut down for about four hours while crews work to clean up the lost load and clear the scene.

Traffic is being detoured onto Crabb River Road, according to police. But if you're headed this way, you may want to avoid the area.

Major Accident: A fatality accident is being investigated at US 59 Northbound Feeder at Crabb River Rd. The... Posted by Sugar Land Police Department on Saturday, July 24, 2021

Check back for any updates.