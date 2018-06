HOUSTON -- I-10 East was shut down near Baytown early Wednesday after a fatal crash.

The crash reportedly happened around 12 a.m. and involved a single vehicle.

As of 4:45 a.m. all westbound lanes were still blocked at Spur 330.

All traffic was diverted to the frontage road before getting back on the mainlanes to take the bridge to Channelview.

The freeway has since fully reopened.

