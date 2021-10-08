Highway 225 in La Porte reopens after deadly crash involving heavy truck and another vehicle

All eastbound lanes were blocked at Underwood for the entire morning.

UPDATE AT 8:45 A.M. — All lanes have reopened.

LA PORTE, Texas — All eastbound lanes of Highway 225's frontage road are blocked in La Porte early Tuesday following a reported fatal crash.

KHOU 11's Stephanie Simmons reported the crash happened at Underwood before 4 a.m.

According to Houston TranStar, there are two vehicles, including a heavy truck, involved in the incident. Further details were not immediately available.