Highway 225 in La Porte reopens after deadly crash involving heavy truck and another vehicle

UPDATE AT 8:45 A.M. — All lanes have reopened.
The previous version of this story follows ====
LA PORTE, Texas — All eastbound lanes of Highway 225's frontage road are blocked in La Porte early Tuesday following a reported fatal crash.
KHOU 11's Stephanie Simmons reported the crash happened at Underwood before 4 a.m.
According to Houston TranStar, there are two vehicles, including a heavy truck, involved in the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
The mainlanes are not impacted.