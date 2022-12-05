FM 1960 over Lake Houston reopens after fatal crash

HOUSTON — A fatal crash forced the closure of FM 1960 for part of Thursday morning in northeast Harris County.
It happened around 3 a.m. on the McKay bridge over Lake Houston.
While it wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, the wreckage and investigation forced the complete closure of the highway, but it was back open by 6 a.m.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
