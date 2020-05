Houston Transtar said two vehicles were involved in the crash including a heavy truck.

All of the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Beltway 8 are blocked after a fatal crash.

This happened at about 12:30 p.m.

Houston police said the crash scene is at 11200 Southwest Freeway near Stancliff.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.