Traffic Alert: Fatal crash involving motorcycle, box truck slowing traffic on Katy Freeway heading inbound

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a box truck and a motorcycle on the Katy Freeway Friday morning.
According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 7:30 in the inbound lanes near Mason Road. Houston police said multiple lanes are closed as they investigate the crash.
Motorists should expect major delays.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
