Traffic Alert: Fatal crash involving motorcycle, box truck slowing traffic on Katy Freeway heading inbound

Houston police said multiple lanes are closed as they investigate the crash.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a box truck and a motorcycle on the Katy Freeway Friday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened just before 7:30 in the inbound lanes near Mason Road. Houston police said multiple lanes are closed as they investigate the crash.

Motorists should expect major delays.

Westside and VCD Officers are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a large box truck and motorcycle at I-10 and Mason Rd. (Eastbound). Multiple eastbound lanes of I-10 are shutdown. Expect major delays. #hounews #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 4, 2022

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram