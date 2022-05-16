TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 dead in fatal crash on FM 1960 in Atascocita, firefighters say

One person is confirmed deceased after a 2-vehicle crash on FM 1960 and Belleau Wood Drive.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A fatal crash is causing heavy delays on FM 1960 near Atascocita.

Two vehicles were involved in the major crash that happened just after 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of FM 1960 and Belleau Wood Drive.

The Atascocita Fire Department says one person is confirmed dead on scene. A passenger in the same vehicle is trapped and in the process of being extricated.

Life Flight is en route to the scene of the crash and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

