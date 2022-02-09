Man dies after stalled Jaguar hit by Uber driver on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

The freeway remained closed for the early morning hours while deputies conducted their investigation.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died when his stalled car was hit by an SUV on the Eastex Freeway early Friday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened around 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Little York. Deputies said they received a call of an abandoned vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on the Eastex Freeway and reports of a two-car crash in the same area.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that a GMC Yukon had crashed into a Jaguar sedan. Deputies said the man driving the Jaguar, which had been stalled, died at the scene.

The man in the Yukon, who was an Uber driver heading home from working, did not show signs of intoxication, deputies said.

The freeway remained closed for the early morning hours while deputies conducted their investigation.