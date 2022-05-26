NB lanes of Eastex Freeway shut down after fatal crash, police say

HOUSTON — A fatal crash has shut down all northbound lanes of I-69/Eastex Freeway at Aldine Bender Road, according to Houston Police.
The crash was reported before 5:30 a.m. and is expected to cause a major traffic headache as the northbound lanes will be closed for several hours while police investigate.
Police have not said how many people or vehicles are involved in the crash, or what led up to the accident.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.