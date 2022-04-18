Traffic Alert: Fatal crash involving big rig shuts down outbound lanes of East Freeway

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a big rig on the I-10 East Freeway Monday afternoon.
This happened just before noon near McCarty Street heading east. According to Houston Transtar, all of the main lanes are closed as HPD conducts their investigation.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.