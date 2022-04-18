Traffic Alert: Fatal crash involving big rig shuts down outbound lanes of East Freeway

The multiple vehicle crash is near McCarty Street.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a big rig on the I-10 East Freeway Monday afternoon.

This happened just before noon near McCarty Street heading east. According to Houston Transtar, all of the main lanes are closed as HPD conducts their investigation.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Northeast Officers are on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. All Eastbound lanes of the East Freeway at McCarty St. will be shutdown. Expect major delays. #hounews #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 18, 2022

