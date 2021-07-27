Fatal crash shuts down Beltway 8's eastbound frontage road near Bush Airport

The crash happened at about 6 a.m., according to Houston TranStar.

HOUSTON — The eastbound frontage road of the Sam Houston Tollway, Beltway 8-North, was closed early Tuesday following a fatal crash.

Note: the video in this story is a raw clip from Houston TranStar

Houston police said the crash happened near JFK Blvd, in the Bush Airport area.

Houston TranStar reported two vehicles were involved. One appeared to be upside down just off the roadway.

Further details about the crash itself were not immediately available.