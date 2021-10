The northbound ramps to the Katy Freeway remain closed as of 4 a.m.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the West Loop near the Katy Freeway exit early Tuesday morning.

This happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes. Houston police said the ramps to the Katy Freeway are closed as the investigation continues.

No other details have been released at this time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story and watch #HTownRush starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest traffic updates.